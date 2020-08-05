State approves Broward County Public Schools’ reopening plan for upcoming school year

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Education has approved Broward County Public Schools’ reopening plan for the upcoming school year.

Broward had said returning back to classrooms was not an option due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Instead, all students in the county will start online on Aug. 19.

The school district proposed a 23-page plan that will serve both teachers and students.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.