State announces new mobile-friendly online application to file for unemployment benefits

Landing page of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity's new online application system

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has announced a new, mobile-friendly online application for people to file for unemployment benefits.

The application, which was released Wednesday, comes after thousands of Floridians ran into trouble with the department’s old system, causing some to head to a Miami-Dade County library to pick up a paper copy.

“The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is committed to ensuring Floridians are able to receive the benefits owed to them during this global pandemic,” Executive Director Ken Lawson said in a release. “The team is working around the clock to make the process for applying for Reemployment Assistance as easy as possible for Floridians.”

Officials advise those seeking unemployment benefits have the following documents and information:

Social Security number

Driver’s License or State ID number

Employment information for the last 18 months for each employer:

Employer ID – FEIN number (this is found on your W2 or 1099 tax form), if available

Employer name (name on pay stub), address, and phone number

First and last day of work

Gross earnings (before taxes are taken out) covering the last 18 months

Reason for separation

If you are one of the following, make sure you have this additional information available:

Not a U.S. Citizen: Alien Registration Number or other work authorization form

Military employee: Copy of your DD-214 Member 4; If you do not have the Member 4, then a copy of your Member 2-7 may be used.

Federal employee: SF-8 or SF-50

Union member: Union name, hall number and phone number

Officials said those wishing to submit a paper application can still do so, but it may take longer to process than completing an online application.

Remember, if you have access to a printer, you can print out the application at home by clicking here.

FedEx stores across Florida are also proving free unemployment application printing and mailing services.

Click here to get redirected to the department’s new online Reemployment Assistance application.

