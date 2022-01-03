MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The stunning surge in covid cases has South Florida schools changing course.

With classes resuming on Monday, school administrators made the decision to require some to wear masks at all time.

“Our ability to keep schools open depends on health conditions and those health conditions are mitigated on personal regulations,” said Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

South Florida school districts have new requirements to keep students and staff safe.

In Miami-Dade, all adults who enter a school building must be masked starting Monday.

At Broward County schools, face coverings are now mandatory for all vendors and visitors.

Masks for teachers and staff will remain optional.

As for Catholic schools, the Archdiocese of Miami said masks will be must for students and employees.

“This situation is very worry and I want to keep safe at work and my children,” said Blanca Gonzalez who received an at-home test kit.

On Sunday, the Miami-Dade school system gave out upwards of 10,000 free at-home test kits for employees and their families.

“Obviously, the more people that test, the safer we’re going to be,” said Cindy Delmarmol who received am at-home test kit.

Teachers heading back to class hope that mask changes, along with this easier way to test, will be the difference between safety and getting sick.

“Obviously, we don’t want to be exposed to COVID and and we don’t want to expose anybody else, and so I think the more people that do this, the safer we’re all going to be,” said Delmarmol.

Students are not required to wear masks but masks are recommended.

