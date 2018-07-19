Starbucks to open inside some South Florida Publix stores

(WSVN) - Get ready to sip while you shop.

Publix is set to open Starbucks locations inside several of their South Florida supermarkets, the Miami New Times reports.

The grocery chain, which started testing the coffee shops in select locations back in 2016, will soon have 10 Florida stores with Starbucks inside. There are currently eight Publix locations with Starbucks in Virginia, three in North Carolina and one in Georgia.

So far in South Florida, only the Publix in Miami Beach at 6876 Collins Ave. has a Starbucks within the supermarket. Now three more Broward and Miami-Dade locations are slated to open in the near future.

Starbucks is expected to open soon inside the following locations:

Publix at The Harbor Shops – 1940 Cordova Rd, Fort Lauderdale

Publix at 18 Biscayne Shopping Center – 1776 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

Publix at Miami Shores – 9050 Biscayne Blvd, Miami Shores

For more information on the expansion, visit Publix’s website.

