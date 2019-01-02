Stand off between BSO, robbery suspect in Cooper City ends with no one found

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - An hours-long stand off between the Broward Sheriff’s Office and a man reportedly barricaded inside a Cooper City home came to an end after a sweep of the house determined no one was inside.

Deputies responded to the home near Lakeshore Drive and Stonebridge Parkway at around 5 a.m., Wednesday.

BSO said deputies had received reports of car burglaries in progress. When they arrived, two suspects were quickly captured, while it was believed a third subject took off and ran into an open garage and crawled into the attic.

“They left their side garage door unlocked,” said neighbor Jennifer Tallow.

Officials surrounded the home and safely evacuated everyone.

Meanwhile, residents were forced to find alternate ways home as the area remained locked down during the stand off.

“I could walk to my house, but I could not drive,” said Tallow.

Around 3:30 p.m., crews finished their sweep of the home and determined the home was empty.

“One of their neighbors saw these gentlemen. There were apparently three of them trying to break into cars,” said Tallow. “One of them they caught, and he was parked in the police car for a couple of hours. One escaped because they found a shoe in the backyard from the one that escaped, and then the third one apparently was holed up in the attic.”

Police now believe the third subject somehow managed to get away.

If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.