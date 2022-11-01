MIAMI (WSVN) - There were special treats in store for young patients at two South Florida hospitals on Halloween.

Holtz Children’s Hospital on Monday put a spin on All Hallows’ Eve tradition with reverse trick-or-treating.

The staff at the Miami hospital dressed up in costumes to deliver goodie bags to young patients.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also lent a hand, going door-to-door, delivering treats and wishing the kids a happy Halloween.

Parents were pleased about how the festivities turned out.

“It’s so wonderful. [My son] loves having visitors and seeing everybody, and it’s just really sweet that they could do this,” said parent Michelle Langloi.

Nurses worked hard to host a not-so-spooky party. The children received loads of candy to enjoy for the next few days.

North of the county line, children at Broward Health Medical Center also got a “spook-tacular” surprise.

Different departments at the Fort Lauderdale hospital teamed up to give some ghostly greetings to the kids, as they handed out goodie bags.

The patients received coloring books, handmade tutus and pillowcases to celebrate the night of fright.

