Stabbing victim rushed to hospital following domestic dispute near Lauderhill Babies R Us

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A domestic dispute in front of a Babies R Us in Lauderhill quickly escalated and left one victim hospitalized, Tuesday.

According to police, a newlywed couple was arguing in their red Nissan Rogue around 3 p.m. at the shopping center on 7350 West Commercial Boulevard. Police say the man started to attack the female victim with a box cutter. The victim then reportedly got out of the car, the man chasing behind her.

“The investigation revealed that they were both married. They were in the vehicle right behind us, I believe, in this maroon Nissan vehicle,” said Lt. Mike Santiago. “Somehow, witnesses are stating that the male mentioned something about voodoo. At that time, he began cutting his wife, who was in the passenger seat, with what appears to be a box cutter.”

Police said a witness was able to use her shopping cart to stop the man from further attacking the victim.

“We were about to put the shopping in the trunk but we heard this screaming of that lady. I said to my wife, ‘Something is going on there,’ so my wife went to look,” said witness Hector Garcia. “She saw the guy stabbing the lady. With what? I don’t know. She said he had something not too big and pointy. He was hitting her on the head.”

Police arrived shortly after and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident. The victim was rushed to Broward Health North with multiple stab wounds. She is expected to survive but her injuries are serious.

Police said this is still an ongoing investigation and no word has been given on the charges the man may face.

