Stabbing, officer-involved crash dampen spring break weekend on South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Beach’s final spring break weekend of the season got off to a violent start after a man was stabbed on a busy street and a police motorman was struck by a motorcyclist.

Cellphone video captured Miami Beach Police officers breaking up a chaotic scene at 15th Street and Collins Avenue after, investigators said, a man was stabbed at around 12:30 a.m., Saturday.

Officials the a man and a woman believed to be the subjects left the scene after the stabbing.

Paramedics transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

Hours earlier, officials said a motorcyclist riding against traffic was trying to flee from an officer near Collins Avenue and Seventh Street, Friday afternoon.

Police said the motorcyclist, later identified as 40-year-old Garrett Flores, then struck Miami Beach Police Motor Sgt. Phil Elmore.

Cellphone video shows two officers punching Flores as they took him into custody.

Elmore was taken to Ryder Trauma Center and is expected to be OK.

“He’s obviously in a lot of discomfort, but we expect him to make a full recovery,” said Miami Beach Police Chief Dan Oates.

Flores, meanwhile, faces seven charges, including aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, possession of cocaine and reckless driving.

“His behavior was outrageous, and he ran his motorcycle into a police officer,” said Oates, “and I hope he pays a heavy price for that.”

The incidents unfolded as 80 more Miami Beach Police officers patrolled South Beach, with 70 from other agencies providing backup, officials said, all in an effort to prevent the widely documented mayhem that went down last weekend.

7News cameras captured officers at major street intersections. On the sand, officers are checking bags to ensure no one brings alcohol to the beach, as they work to ensure residents and visitors alike remain safe this weekend. A zero tolerance policy is currently being enforced for open containers and marijuana.

In an effort to keep things more controlled, Collins Avenue is blocked off to parking between Fifth and 15th streets, and Ocean Drive remains pedestrian only until early Monday morning.

“If you’re going to enjoy our town, do so responsibly,” said Oates.

Elmore has since been released from the hospital.

For more information, about road closures and additional spring break measures in Miami Beach, click here.

