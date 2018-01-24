St. Thomas University breaks ground on business school in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A local university is breaking ground on a brand new business school, thanks to a generous South Florida business leader and his wife.

St. Thomas University is starting to build the Gus Machado School of Business complex in Miami Gardens.

“It’s a great honor to be here with all of these great students and great teachers,” said Gus Machado, owner of Gus Machado Ford.

“My husband and I are very sure and positive that this will make a difference in the lives of many, many students and future generations here in Miami,” said Lilliam Machado.

The Gus Machado School of Business will feature state-of-the-art technology, 21 different undergraduate degrees and 27 graduate degrees.

