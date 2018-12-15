St. Petersburg City Council votes to ban plastic straws

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A well-known city in Florida is banning plastic straws.

The St. Petersburg City Council voted late Thursday to ban single-use plastic straws in the popular Gulf Coast destination. The ban would take effect in 2020. The council also put restrictions on a well-known type of plastic foam.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that starting in January restaurants can only give out straws to people who request them. A complete ban will start the following year.

Starting in 2020, restaurants that violate the ban more than once will be fined. The newspaper said the ordinance has exemptions built in for drive-thrus, hospitals, grocery stores and convenience stores.

The plastic foam restriction will start in 2019, but it will only apply to those doing business on public property.

