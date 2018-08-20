SRO to be present at every Miami-Dade County school as new year kicks off

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s back to school for Miami-Dade County and officials have stepped up security, putting an emphasis on the safety of hundreds of thousands of students.

Every Miami-Dade school will be opening their doors Monday with an armed School Resource Officer or SRO.

“We are committed to provide more than 100 Miami-Dade Police Department officers,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

As part of the new Marjory Stoneman Douglas School Safety Act, every school in the state must have an SRO. However, since the law passed only a few months ago, a county the size of Miami-Dade faced quite a few challenges with the tight deadline; including how to pay for all of these officers.

Gimenez says the state government only gave them about $8 million, while the county is on the hook for the rest.

“It was simply not possible to hire the number of additional officers needed before the school year starts,” said Gimenez. “So we worked to find the resources to pay current officers on an overtime basis to meet this critical need.”

The emphasis on safety during this new school year will not stop at armed guards. Fifteen-thousand high definition cameras got installed at all schools across the county and will be connected to a central command post.

Also mandated under the new law; active shooter training before each school year.

“We’ve been training our officers on active shooters and how to respond to those situations, with an emphasis on stopping the killing and then stopping the dying,” said Miami-Dade Police Department Director Juan Perez.

After finances, logistics and technology were squared away during last minute meetings and negotiations with city leaders; Superintendent Alberto Carvalho says the goal has been met and all school’s will have an armed guard all year long.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.