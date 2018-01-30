NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Expressway Authority officials announced lane and ramp closures westbound on the Dolphin Expressway will take place later this week in order for crews to erect beams on the busy roadway.

Officials said the closures will begin Friday at 11 p.m. from Northwest 27th Avenue to Northwest 42nd Avenue, or LeJeune Road. The lanes are scheduled to reopen at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The closures will take place on the same hours on Saturday. The closures will resume Sunday and Monday, but on those days they will take place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., ending Tuesday morning.

Detours will be in place for drivers heading westbound along SR 836 and for drivers trying to get on the highway from Northwest 27th Avenue.

Drainage and road work eastbound on Northwest 14th Street will cause lane closures between LeJeune Road and Douglas Road. They will begin on Friday, beginning at 11 p.m. The roadway will reopen Monday at 5 a.m.

