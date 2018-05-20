MIAMI (WSVN) - A driver detour is set to cause some serious traffic tie-ups in Miami-Dade County along State Road 836.

All lanes of the Dolphin Expressway will shut down Monday at 10 p.m. between LeJeune Road and Northwest 27th Avenue for construction.

They will remain closed until 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

The closure will allow crews to install overhead sign structures.

The alternate routes are as follows.

To continue eastbound:

Take the southbound exit to LeJeune Road

Continue southbound on LeJeune Road

Turn left onto Northwest Seventh Street

Turn left onto Northwest 27th Avenue

Take the entrance to eastbound 836 on the right

To continue westbound:

Take the exit to Northwest 27th Avenue and turn left

Turn right onto Northwest Seventh Street

Turn right onto LeJeune and take the entrance to westbound 836 on the right, or continue northbound to access Miami International Airport

