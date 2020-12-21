Square Root Church donates toys in cool cars to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Square Root Church hosted its third annual toy drive.

Church members came together to bring gifts to children in need at the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

“The Square Root Church is actually a beacon of hope and light and we’re going to try and make something happen for those kids who are less fortunate this year,” said Pastor Paul Preston, “and we decided this is one of the best ways to do it, because who else takes toys to a place riding in awesome cars? We thought this would be a cool way to bring some attention to the community, people would see them as we’re driving and it’s a way to be a blessing. That’s the most important thing.”

The church partnered with a local car club who donated the rides used to bring all those fun toys to children at the hospital.

