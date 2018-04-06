Sprint store robber flees with $3,000 worth in phones

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was caught on camera stealing cellphones from a South Florida store and detectives are trying to identify the culprit.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for a cellphone thief who, they said, ripped off a Sprint store near Atlantic Boulevard and Powerline Road on March 14.

Surveillance video inside the store shows the scene as the man violently yanked four cellphones that were on display before he fled the scene.

The phones valued about $3,000.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

