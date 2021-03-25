Spring breakers react to first weekend of 8 p.m. curfew in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Efforts to calm the Spring Break chaos on South Beach continue as curfews remain in place for the weekend.

The curfew was announced just a week ago after spring breakers wreaked nonstop havoc on South Beach over the past few weeks.

For the next four nights, Thursday through Sunday, everything is expected to be shut down at 8 p.m.

“There’s a lot of chaos going on,” said Josmel Martinez. “A lot of bad things happening out here, so you got to cut it, make sure everything is good.”

Weeks of dangerous and disruptive behavior prompted city leaders to implement the curfew.

“Show it improved without objection,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

Multiple brawls broke out in the entertainment district and more than 1,000 arrests have been made.

“Like I told my friend, it’s her first time here, and I told her, ‘I’m sorry. I tried to bring you to the nicest place you can stay,’ but we didn’t imagine that happening,” said Diane Alves who is visiting from Boston.

Alves was hoping to enjoy day and nighttime activities, but now her plans have changed.

“Try to be on the beach and go back to the hotel,” she said.

The same applies to James Daniels who is visiting from Washington D.C.

“I’ll be checking in a little early,” he said. “A lot of Netflix and chill in Miami.”

Daniels has a local friend, Martinez, who said he will help ensure he still has a good time.

“I’m used to all the chaos here in Miami, so that’s why I warned him when he came from Virginia and Atlanta, like, ‘Hey, make sure you stay out of trouble because there’s a lot of trouble out here,'” Martinez said.

“It’s not what I expected, but hey, I don’t make the rules,” Daniels said, “so if they say I gotta be in by 8 p.m., I’m not trying to be in anybody’s Miami-Dade County Jail tonight.”

City leaders plan to have the curfew in place until the end of Spring Break or April 11.

