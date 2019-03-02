MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - While chilly temperatures hit most of the country this weekend, spring breakers are celebrating in South Beach.

Tourists continue to arrive in South Beach for the official start of spring break.

Trading in their coats and gloves for South Florida’s tropical paradise, Luchel Sylvain and Najm Turner on Saturday said they were excited to see sand and clear water instead of snow and gray skies.

“It is snowing in D.C. and Virginia right now, and rainy and cold,” said Turner. “It’s terrible, and it’s just beautiful down here, obviously.”

“It’s a different vibe down here as well,” said Sylvain. “Just getting around the sunshine, getting around to other people as well that just have a really relaxed vibe. It’s been great. No complaints yet.”

The travelers said they had considered other vacation spots like Los Angeles, but after coming to Miami, they knew they’d made the right choice.

