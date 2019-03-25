Spring breakers caught on camera fighting back during attempted robbery in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of spring breakers were caught on camera fighting back during an attempted armed robbery in Oakland Park.

Kevin Campbell allegedly attempted to rob the group at a gas station in the area of Northwest Ninth Avenue and West Oakland Park Boulevard, early Sunday morning.

The 33-year-old was said to be armed with a gun when he approached the group demanding valuable items as they were pumping gas.

Surveillance video captured the moment the four spring breakers grabbed Campbell and tackled him to the ground when another person approached them and attempted to push them off of Campbell.

One victim was able to pick up the gun after the altercation, which then led the two men to flee the scene.

After leaving empty-handed Campbell was found and arrested shortly after.

He faces several charges including robbery with a firearm and resisting an officer and is being held on a $10,100 bond.

Deputies are still searching for the second person who approached the group.

If you have any information on this attempted robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

