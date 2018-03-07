Spring breaker in coma after hit and run in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A spring breaker vacationing in South Florida was struck in the street by a hit-and-run driver and is now fighting for his life.

A driver hit 21-year-old Andrew Akers who was crossing West Broward Boulevard and Northwest First Avenue in Fort Lauderdale on Monday.

He was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries to his skull and is in a medically-induced coma.

Police are now searching for the hit-and-run driver.

Akers was visiting Fort Lauderdale for spring break from Indiana.

If you have any information on who the driver is, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

