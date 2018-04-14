MIAMI (WSVN) - Jackson Health System hosted a special celebration marking 100 years of serving the South Florida community.

Festivities included an exhibit at HistoryMiami Museum in Downtown Miami, titled “A Century of Miracles,” which traces the hospital’s history. The event also offered free health screenings and showcased music, arts and crafts, food vendors and more.

“If it happened first in Florida, it probably happened at Jackson Health System,” said Jackson Health spokesperson Edwin O’Dell. “Jackson is about caring for the people of Miami-Dade County.”

Over the last 100 years, the hospital has grown from a small facility with 13 beds to the nation’s largest health system, with more than 21,000 beds across six hospitals and multiple care centers.

