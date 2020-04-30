Sports stars join Farm Share to hand out food at food drive in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - As unemployment numbers rise, so do the number of families facing food insecurity. Organizations across South Florida continue to host food drives to help struggling families in as many ways as they can, for as long as they can.

Sports stars assisted a food drive at the Center of Hope Church of God Prophecy located at 10331 S.W. 179th St, Thursday.

Organizers said drivers started to line up as early as 4:30 a.m., hours before the drive began.

The event was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. through 1 p.m.

In partnership with Farm Share, volunteers handed out enough to last for a week for families of four. Volunteers said close to 2,000 cars attended the drive.

Former Miami high school football stars and South Florida sports professionals lent a hand in handing out meals.

“It’s a good thing, you know, it’s a part of my foundation — I have a nonprofit foundation named James Burges Young Bulls Foundation,” said Jets Linebacker James Burges. “You know, it’s usually for the kids, but it’s a different spin to it now giving back to the families that need it.”

“I mean, it’s an amazing opportunity,” said Buffalo Bills’ Safety Jaquan Johnson. “You know, I’m right out of Richmond Heights, so it’s like five minutes away. I have plenty family members, cousins and uncles, that live [in the area], so me being able to give back in this way is everything to me.”

Farm Share has more than 40 food distribution sites across South Florida.

