Splash Mountain boat with guests on board sinks during ride

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Guests riding a Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom had to deal with a bit more water than expected.

Photos and video posted to social media show one of the ride cars submerged underwater.

so we got out of our boat because it was sinking while we were stuck there and the disney world employee decided to tell us that we should’ve stayed in the boat but it went under as soon as we all stepped out… nice #DisneyWorld #splashmountain #MagicKingdom #disney not okay???? pic.twitter.com/15zMnP1wgX — sky💫 (@skyelaringrsoll) August 3, 2020

One guest said they got out of the boat when it began taking on water, but a park employee told them they should have stayed in the boat.

According to Fox 35, Walt Disney World confirmed that a boat took on water at the end of the ride, and that all guests got out safely.

Disney said they then worked with the guests to ensure the rest of their trip would be comfortable.

The cause of the incident is not known.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.