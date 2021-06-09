MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Spirit Airlines is gearing up to fly out of Miami International Airport.

The airline, which currently has a hub at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport, plans to expand down south.

On Tuesday, the company outlined the routes states plan to take starting in October.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava wrote in response, “Welcoming one of America’s leading airlines that is headquartered right here in South Florida makes this announcement even more special.”

