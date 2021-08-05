FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Travel trouble continues for Spirit Airlines passengers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Large crowds are still stuck at the airport because of flight cancellations and delays.

It has now been five consecutive days of flight trouble.

On Thursday morning, FLL reported 21 canceled arrivals, 15 canceled departures, one delayed arrival and one delayed departure.

7News spoke to travelers on Wednesday night who were stuck waiting.

“Tired, exhausted, this is the end of the trip, and we got to get back to work so a little irritated,” traveler Michael Fagan said.

“This was supposed to be a fun experience for my family,” said traveler Sumeya Camlica. “We had a good time on our trip, heading back home, starting our day tomorrow, and here we are, five hours later, waiting here still.”

Camlica and her family just want to get back home to Chicago.

“My daughter has an ear infection,” Camlica said. “Waiting here for the last five hours and they told me to wait another hour, and I’m gonna go back and check again. It’s ridiculous.”

Spirit Airlines is blaming operational challenges including weather, system outages and staff shortages.

The company apologized in a statement that read in part, “The last three days were extremely difficult for our guests and team members, and for that, we sincerely apologize. We continue to work around the clock to get our guests where they need to be.”

