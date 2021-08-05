FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Travel trouble continues for Spirit Airlines passengers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Large crowds are still stuck at the airport because of flight cancellations and delays.

It has now been five consecutive days of flight trouble.

“Tired. Exhausted. This is the end of the trip and we got to get back to work, so a little irritated,” one passenger said.

“My daughter has an ear infection,” one mother said. “Waiting here for the last five hours and they told me to wait another hour and I’m gonna go back and check again. It’s ridiculous.”

The company apologized in a statement that read in part, “The last three days were extremely difficult for our guests and team members, and for that, we sincerely apologize. We continue to work around the clock to get our guests where they need to be.”

