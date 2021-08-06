FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Friday marks another day of travel trouble for Spirit Airlines passengers.

As of the morning, 15 arriving flights and nine departing flights at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were canceled.

Spirit Airlines is blaming operational challenges including weather, system outages and staff shortages.

Across the country, 253 flights have been canceled on Friday.

