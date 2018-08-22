Spirit Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN/AP) — A Spirit Airlines flight from New Jersey to South Florida made an emergency landing at Jacksonville International Airport, authorities said, due to a hydraulic issue.

Jacksonville airport spokesman Michael Steward told First Coast News that no one was injured when Spirit Airlines Flight 521 landed on Wednesday morning. The plane was carrying 225 people from Newark, New Jersey to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Passengers were placed on another flight to Fort Lauderdale and operations are running normally at the Jacksonville airport.

They arrived safely at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport at around 1 p.m.

One passenger said he didn’t even feel the vibrations from the issue. “They said they had a hydraulic issue, which was vibrating in the left wing and that they have to make an emergency landing, but everything’s OK,” said a passenger identified as Mark. “Then, they made another announcement and said it was the right side.”

No additional details were available.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.