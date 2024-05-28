FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a scare in the air for a Spirit Airlines flight from Jamaica to Fort Lauderdale as a pilot told the cabin to prepare for a water landing.

What was suppose to be a smooth ride quickly turned into terror. Passengers on board the flight on Monday said the panic set in almost immediately.

A passenger recording on her cellphone the moment the Spirit Airlines flight took off. The video shows the plane gaining altitude, however there was some alarms going off in the background.

A traveler told 7News that the alarms near the exit row doors were beeping as soon as the plane took off. He said they were around 3,500 feet when the pilot told everyone there was some kind of emergency and the plane was being forced to turn back around to the airport at Montego Bay.

Passengers said all they could see was blue water and they experienced technical issues with their life vests. Flight attendants on board were trying to assist passengers by showing them how to put on their life vest at the last minute.

Will Smith, a passenger on board, said everyone on board was crying and many people were praying and said it was quite traumatic.

“I looked out of the window and I did see the plane turning around and fear ultimately set in,” Smith said. “Complete panic went all across the plane. Everybody reacted differently, but I was crying. I was trying to get my life jacket, that was located under me and when I pulled the tab that they instructed us to pull, the tab broke and I was unable to get my life jacket out of the box. The passenger beside me had to punch the box and pull with all of his strength and to get my life jacket out of the box and I really didn’t get my life jacket until the last moment when we were about to hit the ground.”

The plane had a rough landing in Montego Bay. Passengers were forced to stay on the plane for about 30 minutes before they could deplane and get another flight to FLL.

Spirit Airlines only saying it was some sort of mechanical issue. The passenger also saying he hasn’t heard from Spirit or given any explanation.

