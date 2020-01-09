Spirit Airlines breaks ground at site of new headquarters in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An airline company has broken ground on what will be its new headquarters here in South Florida.

Executives with Spirit Airlines were all smiles as they put their shovels to the dirt at the construction site in Dania Beach, Thursday.

They were joined by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who was happy that the company chose to remain in Florida.

The company’s current home is in Miramar until construction on the $250 million building is completed in 2022.

