HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A semitrailer hauling a large fuel tank spilled some of its load, causing all southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Hollywood to temporarily shut down.

7Skyforce hovered over the site of the spill near Hollywood Boulevard, at around 5 p.m., Tuesday.

The semitrailer carrying the fuel could be seen moving toward the interstate’s shoulder as crews prepared to clean up the mess.

It remains unknown if any injuries were reported related to the spill.

The southbound lanes have since reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.