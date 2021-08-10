HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A semitrailer hauling a large fuel tank has spilled some of its load, causing all southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Hollywood to shut down.

7Skyforce hovered over the site of the spill near Hollywood Boulevard, at around 5 p.m., Tuesday.

The semitrailer carrying the fuel could be seen moving toward the interstate’s shoulder as crews prepare to clean up the mess.

It remains unknown if any injuries were reported due to the spill.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route due to heavy delays.

