Speeding car hits 5 people, including 3 kids waiting at Tampa bus stop

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Five people, including three children, have been rushed to the hospital after they were hit by a speeding driver, Thursday morning.

According to Tampa police, the group had been waiting at a school bus stop at around 8 a.m. when they were struck by a car, Fox 13 reports.

The kids range in age from 6 to 8 years old.

All five were taken to the hospital, where one of the children is in critical condition.

The driver stayed at the scene and is now being questioned by police.

“Right now, we’re trying to figure out what his mindset was,” Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan told Fox 13. “We don’t know if he was intoxicated; we don’t know if it was truly an accident. We do have his car, and we do have him detained at the scene.”

An ambulance headed to the scene was also involved in a crash when it hit a utility pole after colliding with a sedan.

Fire rescue said the firefighter inside the ambulance was injured.

