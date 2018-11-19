Specialized water truck headed to California to assist in deadly wildfires

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A special truck capable of turning air into drinking water is making its way from South Florida to assist in the California wildfire crisis.

Intense flames continue to ravage the Golden State weeks after the fire sparked. The fast-moving Woolsey and Camp fires have killed dozens and displaced thousands.

“All we want to do is go home,” victim Linda Harned said, “even if it means going for a little while to see if it’s standing.”

For many victims, there isn’t a home to go back to.

“Imagine if you have your house in Miami, Florida, and the next day it doesn’t exist, and everything that you’ve owned is burned to a crisp,” Watergen USA president Yehuda Kaploun said.

The Miami-based company is making water out of thin air right from their emergency response vehicle.

“It’s atmospheric water generation,” CEO Ed Russo said. “We’re making water from air.”

The machines attached to the truck absorb surrounding air, filter it and, at the push of a button, pump out clean drinking water.

The company is now gearing up to bring the technology over to California.

“Anything that you can do that can allow somebody to have that ability to have one problem solved, makes their life a little bit easier,” Kaploun said.

Watergen USA has helped in many disasters in the past, including Hurricane Harvey in Texas, Hurricane Irma in South Florida and Hurricane Michael in the Florida Panhandle.

“There’s a water crisis in this country, and when there’s an emergency, we believe it’s best to provide a humanitarian effort to provide water for needy people,” Russo said.

The specialized truck is expected to embark on its long journey to the West Coast right after Thanksgiving.

