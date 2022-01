MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are looking for a missing teenage girl.

Officials said 17-year-old Brithany Martine, has special needs and may need help.

Miami-Dade Schools Police said Martinez was last seen Monday morning.

Her family thinks she may be trying to go to California to visit a relative.

If you spot her or know where she is, you’re asked to call police.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.