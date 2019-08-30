Special needs shelters opening up for Hurricane Dorian

(WSVN) - Here are a list of shelters that have opened as Hurricane Dorian heads towards Florida:

Miami-Dade County

The Miami Rescue Mission will be opening a shelter for the homeless Friday at 2020 NW 1st Ave.

Miami-Dade County Schools that are designated as shelters are ready and, if necessary, will be activated in close coordination with county officials. None are activated at this time.

Broward County

For shelter information in Broward County, visit www.broward.org/hurricane or call 311 during day hours to find locations. No locations are open yet.

The Broward Outreach Center in Hollywood will be opening a shelter for the homeless at 2056 Scott St.

Hospitals

The Jackson Health System will be providing shelter to expectant mothers that are registered to deliver their baby in their system. Mothers are asked to check with their physician and report to the hospital only if advised to do so.

