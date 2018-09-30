MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida first responders volunteered to help athletes with special needs make their great escape.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials took part in the 13th annual Escape to Miami Triathlon in Miami Beach, Sunday.

Thirty-three special needs triathletes and their families competed in a series of events, including biking, running and swimming.

Ocean rescue lifeguards protected players every step of the way, enabling participants to prove that anything is possible through strength and perseverance.

