SPCA rescues 27 starving farm animals in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The SPCA rescue group has saved dozens of farm animals from starvation and are currently giving them the care they need.

The rescue group is known for rehabilitating horses, but now they’re branching out to also help about 27 farm animals that were taken from their owner.

SPCA officials said they rescued sheep, cows, horses, a donkey and a bull. They’re now living in a Southwest Miami-Dade ranch run by the SPCA.

According to rescuers, they came across the animals after stray cows were spotted in a roadway, which led to a bigger problem.

“We picked up the cows and noticed the cows were in very poor condition,” said SPCA director of rescue operations Laurie Waggoner.

The group said the animals were neglected. Most of them were underweight and struggling.

“We noticed other animals on the property that were in pretty bad condition,” Waggoner said. “After interviewing the guy speaking with the owner of the animals, he wasn’t able to take care of the animals the way they needed to be taken care of.”

With help from an official with the Miami-Dade Animal Services Department, it was determined the animals needed special care.

“These animals have to eat, these animals need vet care, they need vaccines, deworming,” Waggoner said.

If you want to help the South Florida SPCA to alleviate the financial burden of taking on these animals, click here.

