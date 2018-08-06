SpaceX to launch communications satellite from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WSVN) – SpaceX’s last pre-dawn launch from Cape Canaveral had some South Florida residents in a panic.

The launch created a streak across the morning sky, giving some the impression of an alien invasion, June 29.

Now, SpaceX is gearing up to launch its newest version of the Falcon 9 rocket, called Block 5, from Cape Canaveral at 1:18 a.m. on Tuesday.

Falcon 9 and Merah Putih are vertical on Pad 40 in Florida. Weather is 80% favorable for the two-hour launch window, which opens Tuesday, August 7 at 1:18 a.m. EST, 5:18 a.m. UTC. https://t.co/gtC39uBC7z pic.twitter.com/xT23Oaz7bu — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 6, 2018

The Falcon 9 will transport a communications satellite for Indonesia.

The new rocket made its debut in May and has flown three missions so far.

