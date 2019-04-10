SpaceX postpones Falcon Heavy launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WSVN) – SpaceX has postponed their scheduled launch of the Falcon Heavy rocket because of high winds.

The company will attempt to launch their rocket from the Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A on Thursday at 6:35 p.m.

Standing down from today’s Falcon Heavy launch attempt; next opportunity is tomorrow, April 11. — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 10, 2019

SpaceX originally planned to launch the rocket on Sunday, but bad weather has continually delayed the launch.

Thursday’s potential launch will be the first time the Falcon Heavy is used for commercial purposes when it carries the ArabSat 6A satellite in its fairing.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.