(WSVN) - Space-X launched another Falcon 9 Rocket from Cape Canaveral.

The Falcon 9 carried nearly 50 more Starlink satellites into orbit Thursday.

They will join the more than 1,800 satellites in the company’s Starlink constellation.

By sending them to space, they hope to improve internet activity and provide internet services for those who are not yet connected.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.