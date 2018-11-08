Southwest Ranches officials warn residents of coyote concern

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have issued a warning for Southwest Ranches residents after coyotes were spotted in the area.

City officials said coyotes have been seen roaming through the neighborhoods. One resident told the mayor that they saw a coyote as recently as Tuesday.

A video that was taken a few months ago showed a coyote running. Officials tweeted it out again Thursday to warn residents about the danger.

The tweet said, “Residents: We’re aware coyotes have been sighted town-wide over the past several days. Please take precautions to secure your animals, especially at night. Do not approach a coyote if spotted. Animal control, or FWC will not respond. You may a hire a trapper at your own expense.”

