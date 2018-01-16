Southwest Miami-Dade home fire displaces family

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters responded to a fire that destroyed a Southwest Miami-Dade house.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Southwest 49th Street and 103rd Avenue, Tuesday.

They managed to put out the fire, but the damage was already done. The family now has to find another place to live.

Officials have not released what may have caused the fire.

No one was hurt.

