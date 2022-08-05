SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A house in Southwest Miami-Dade caught on fire and fire rescue rushed to extinguish the flames.

The fire broke out in an apartment complex located near 217th Street and 128th Avenue, Friday afternoon.

Firefighters had trouble with the powerlines in the vicinity of the residence.

Normally they would park a ladder truck on the road to gain access to the blaze but fire crews managed to run hand lines and placed ladders on the side of the building.

One person is being treated for injuries.

Fire crews are working on keeping the fire contained.

