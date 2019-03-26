Southwest Boeing 737 Max makes emergency landing at Orlando airport

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max plane made an emergency landing at Orlando International Airport.

Officials said only two pilots were on board the plane when the engine overheated, Tuesday afternoon.

The plane had taken off from the Orlando airport and was scheduled to land around 4:54 p.m. at Victorville, California for a re-positioning flight.

A Southwest Airlines official said the plane will now undergo maintenance checks. Once it is deemed safe, the plane will continue its scheduled flight to California for storage.

Boeing 737 Max 8 planes were recently grounded following the fatal crash in Ethiopia that killed all 157 passengers and crew members on board, the second fatal crash involving the airplane within months.

Pilots from Southwest Airlines, American Airlines and United Airlines all tested a new software patch over the weekend for the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes.

All of them used a flight simulator and landed safely with the update.

