Southwest Airlines flight out of FLL makes emergency landing in Orlando

ORLANDO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Fla. (WSVN) – A Southwest Airlines flight that departed from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport had to make an emergency landing at Orlando International Airport because of an issue with the plane’s front landing gear.

Southwest Flight 736 departed FLL Thursday morning headed to Denver but was diverted to OIA after a tire from the plane’s nose gear burst, OIA officials said.

The pilot of the Boeing 737 notified Orlando air traffic control there was a concern with the plane’s front landing gear around noon, Thursday.

The plane was then held in a holding pattern over OIA, as emergency crews stood by.

The plane landed safely at OIA just after 12:30 p.m.

