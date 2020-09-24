Southbound Turnpike reopens in Palm Beach County after broken gas pipeline

NEAR WELLINGTON, Fla. (WSVN) – Authorities have reopened the southbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike near Wellington in Palm Beach County hours afte a broken gas pipeline caused the highway to be shut down in both directions.

According to Florida Highway Patrol’s West Palm Beach station, a gas pipeline erupted on the northbound side of the Florida Turnpike, adjacent to the Lake Worth Road overpass at the tail end of rush hour, just before 10 a.m., Thursday.

Those in the area reported hearing a large explosion.

Officials said the blast was so massive that it compromised the integrity of the overpass, making it unsafe for traffic.

FHP troopers, along with deputies from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, shut down the north and southbound lanes of the Turnpike as Florida Department of Transportation and Florida Gas Transmission crews surveyed the damage.

Aerial views provided by WPTV showed a large crater off the side of the empty Turnpike near Mile Marker 97, at Lake Worth Road, as dirt and debris covered the highway,

Video from a surveillance camera captured sand, dirt and gas spewing from the ground moments after the blast.

Discovery Key Elementary School in Lake Worth, located near the site of the rupture, was evacuated as a precaution.

No serious injuries were reported.

Northbound drivers are being detoured at Mile Marker 86. Before southbound lanes reopened, drivers heading south were being diverted at Mile Marker 97.

Officials urge Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe County drivers heading northbound to take Interstate 95 instead. It remains unclear when the northbound lanes of the Turnpike will reopen.

The cause of the rupture remains under investigation.

