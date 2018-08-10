Southbound Turnpike closed at SW 216 St. after tractor trailer crash

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike have been closed at Southwest 216 Street after a tractor trailer crash.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m., Friday, and involved a tractor trailer and several other vehicles.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, at least one person was injured and taken to an area hospital in unknown condition

MDFR also said the crash caused a fuel spill, prompting the dispatch of Hazmat teams to the scene.

It is recommended that motorists avoid the area.

