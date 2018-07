MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - All southbound lanes on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami Lakes will be shut down for construction.

The lane closures are expected to take place from 11 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday, between Northwest 154th Street and Gratigny Parkway.

Motorists are advised to follow detour signs in the area.

