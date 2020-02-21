Southbound lanes of Brickell Bridge reopen following malfunction

MIAMI (WSVN) - The southbound lanes of the Brickell Avenue Bridge in Miami have reopened, but the northbound lanes may not reopen until Monday, according to officials.

Crews have been working to repair the drawbridge that links Brickell to downtown Miami since it got stuck, Thursday afternoon.

Alternate routes include the South Miami Avenue and the Southwest Second Avenue bridges.

