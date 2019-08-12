Southbound lanes of 826 shut down near NW 25th Street in Doral due to fatal crash

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Traffic is at a standstill on all southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway near Northwest 25th Street in Doral after a fatal crash.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a call regarding an overturned vehicle just after 12 p.m., Monday.

According to FHP officials, a Chevy truck rolled over for unknown reasons.

The driver behind the wheel was trapped inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area due to heavy delays.

The crash remains under investigation.

